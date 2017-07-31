'He's losing it fast': Republican predicts Trump will be 'out of office before the midterms'

Economist and class warrior Robert Reich revealed a shocking conversation he had with a Republican member of Congress in a Facebook post Monday.

The post, which appeared before the news of Anthony Scaramucci’s “release” from his job just 11 days after taking it, paints a picture of a government in chaos.

When Reich suggested that the White House was imploding and the GOP was heading down with the ship, the Republican member laughed, saying “we’re officially in a banana republic.” The term is often used to describe unstable governments, though the term comes from those with an economic dependency on limited resources, like bananas. It was created by O. Henry to describe his fictional nation the Republic of Anchuria in his 1904 book Cabbages and Kings.