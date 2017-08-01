President Trump pressured Fox News to release fake story | Daily Mail Online

- Rod Wheeler filed a complaint on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York against Fox News, Malia Zimmerman and Ed Butowsky
- He claims that the cable news network and Zimmerman worked with Butowsky and President Trump to release false information about the death of Seth Rich
- 'The motivation behind the article: establish that Seth Rich provided WikiLeaks with the DNC emails to shift the blame from Russia,' claims the lawsuit
- A text from Butowsky to Wheeler included in the filing shows that President Trump saw the story before it was published and wanted it out 'immediately'
- Butowsky and Zimmerman worked together to attribute to false quotes to Wheeler in the story because 'that is the way the President wanted the article'
- Those quotes claims that the DNC or Hillary Clinton was blocking the investigation into Rich's murder and that he did have contact with
