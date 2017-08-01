Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 204 Seeds: 5681 Comments: 79926 Since: Jan 2009

Kushner says Trump campaign was too dysfunctional to collude

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 2:34 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump's son-in-law told a group of congressional interns that the Trump campaign couldn't have colluded with Russia because the team was too dysfunctional and disorganized to coordinate with a foreign government.

The remarks on Monday by Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, came in response to a question about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign worked with Moscow.

ForeignPolicy.com first reported Kushner's remarks, which were intended to be off the record. "They thought we colluded, but we couldn't even collude with our local offices," Kushner said, according to the website.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor