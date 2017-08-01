An "email prankster" successfully tricked top White House officials by posing as various administration members in a series of emails, CNN reported Monday night.
The United Kingdom-based emailer managed to present himself as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, former chief of staff Reince Priebus and recently-nominated ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr.
Email prankster posed as White House officials in emails to Scaramucci, others: report
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 5:03 PM
