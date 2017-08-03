Special counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.
The grand jury began its work in recent weeks and is a sign that Mueller's inquiry into Russia's efforts to influence the election and whether it colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign is ramping up, the Journal said.
Robert Mueller Convenes Grand Jury in Russia Trump Probe | Time.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 1:57 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment