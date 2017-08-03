Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 200 Seeds: 5670 Comments: 79980 Since: Jan 2009

Robert Mueller Convenes Grand Jury in Russia Trump Probe | Time.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 1:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Special counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The grand jury began its work in recent weeks and is a sign that Mueller's inquiry into Russia's efforts to influence the election and whether it colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign is ramping up, the Journal said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor