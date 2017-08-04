On Wednesday, President Trump signed a new sanctions bill targeting Russia. Russia has reacted with unrestrained fury. Indeed, fury is an understatement.
In a Facebook post specifically referencing Trump, the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (No. 2 only to Putin), warned that Congress sees Trump as "an incompetent player" who must be "liquidated".
Yes, you read that right.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev: Trump is an 'incompetent player' who will be 'liquidated' by the US establishment
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017
