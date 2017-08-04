Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's team accused Vice President Mike Pence of stoking a "primitive" fear of the Kremlin in eastern Europe, after the vice president condemned President Vladimir Putin's use of force in the region.
"Pence made another series of anti-Russian statements in Podgorica, scaring leaders of Western Balkan states with a mythic ‘Russian threat,' " the Russian Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.
Russia rips Mike Pence over 'primitive' criticism
