Investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, recently asked the White House for documents related to the former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish government during the final months of the presidential campaign, according to people close to the investigation.
Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mr. Mueller’s team asking the White House to hand over records.
Mueller Seeks White House Documents on Flynn - The New York Times
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 8:10 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment