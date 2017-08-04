Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 201 Seeds: 5672 Comments: 80002 Since: Jan 2009

Mueller Seeks White House Documents on Flynn - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 8:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, recently asked the White House for documents related to the former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish government during the final months of the presidential campaign, according to people close to the investigation.

Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mr. Mueller’s team asking the White House to hand over records.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor