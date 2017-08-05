Former Mexican president Vicente Fox mocked President Trump in a tweet Friday for departing Washington on a 17-day vacation to his private golf club in New Jersey.
"[L]eaving on vacation, huh? What for? If you're not happy with your job, just leave," Fox tweeted. "After all, it was never for you."
Vicente Fox mocks Trump over vacation: 'If you're not happy with your job, just leave'
