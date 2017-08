So. We have a vulgar, unstable yoyo with a toxic ego and an attention deficit problem in the White House and now we can see that government by Twitter is like trying to steer a ship by firing a pistol at the waves, not really useful, but what does it all add up to? Not that much, if you ask me, which you didn't, but I'll say it anyway.

We will survive this. He will do what damage he can, like a man burning books out of anger that he can't read, but there will still be plenty of books left.