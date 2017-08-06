Paul Fanlund: Hey GOP, how you like him now? | Paul Fanlund | host.madison.com

Day after day, I watch in horror as President Trump and his toadies plumb depths so low that one loses any capacity for shock.

Could they really have been so callous as to try to exploit the murder of a Democratic National Committee staffer by participating in a bogus conspiracy theory to hide his campaign’s collusion with Russia? Sure they could.

After not getting his way in repealing President Obama’s legacy law, could Trump — out of sheer petulance — cut off promised subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act? Of course he could.

Could he have been so stupid and dishonest as to get personally involved in dictating a deceptive response about a meeting his son had with Russians during the campaign? You bet.

Did he really brag about versions of congratulatory phone calls that never happened? Absolutely.

Over these past six months, it’s become impossible to imagine a bar set so low that Donald J. Trump could not get under it.