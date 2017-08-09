Newsvine

Why did Trump's favorite tabloid launch a hit against Manafort the same day FBI raid news leaked?

On Wednesday morning, news leaked that the FBI last month had conducted a pre-dawn raid of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia.

Roughly one hour later, the National Enquirer published an article allegedly exposing Manafort being involved in a “sick sex scandal” that involved affairs with women who were significantly younger than his wife.

