On Wednesday morning, news leaked that the FBI last month had conducted a pre-dawn raid of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia.
Roughly one hour later, the National Enquirer published an article allegedly exposing Manafort being involved in a “sick sex scandal” that involved affairs with women who were significantly younger than his wife.
Why did Trump's favorite tabloid launch a hit against Manafort the same day FBI raid news leaked?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 1:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment