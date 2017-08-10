REVEALED: Former CIA spy believes Putin intentionally left paper trail from Trump Tower to the Kremlin

While President Donald Trump continues to deny that Russia was involved in hacking the 2016 election, intelligence agencies maintain they were and continue to be. One former CIA station chief believes the reports and warns that they show no sign of slowing.

In an NPR interview, Daniel Hoffman recalled his time spent at a U.S. diplomatic compound in Moscow. He warned that every American official should consider themselves a target.

“I should know. I was one of them,” Hoffman said.