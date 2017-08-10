Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 201 Seeds: 5690 Comments: 80224 Since: Jan 2009

REVEALED: Former CIA spy believes Putin intentionally left paper trail from Trump Tower to the Kremlin

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 11:58 AM
Discuss:

While President Donald Trump continues to deny that Russia was involved in hacking the 2016 election, intelligence agencies maintain they were and continue to be. One former CIA station chief believes the reports and warns that they show no sign of slowing.

In an NPR interview, Daniel Hoffman recalled his time spent at a U.S. diplomatic compound in Moscow. He warned that every American official should consider themselves a target.

“I should know. I was one of them,” Hoffman said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor