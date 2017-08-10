Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 201 Seeds: 5690 Comments: 80224 Since: Jan 2009

Student Helps Another In Need, Gets Punished

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: newsiosity.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 12:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This story is yet more evidence of the “nanny state” that is continuing to overtake our public sector.

Thirteen-year-old Kyle Bradford gave his chicken burrito to a friend who didn’t like the weak white bread cheese sandwich he was given by the cafeteria a few weeks ago.

"It seemed like he couldn't get a normal lunch so I just wanted to give mine to him because I wasn't really that hungry and it was just going to go in the garbage if I didn't eat it," Bradford explained.

However, that simple act of sharing landed Bradford in detention hall. You see, the Trinity Alps Unified School District in California has regulations that ban students from sharing their meals at school cafeterias.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor