Student Helps Another In Need, Gets Punished

This story is yet more evidence of the “nanny state” that is continuing to overtake our public sector.

Thirteen-year-old Kyle Bradford gave his chicken burrito to a friend who didn’t like the weak white bread cheese sandwich he was given by the cafeteria a few weeks ago.

"It seemed like he couldn't get a normal lunch so I just wanted to give mine to him because I wasn't really that hungry and it was just going to go in the garbage if I didn't eat it," Bradford explained.

However, that simple act of sharing landed Bradford in detention hall. You see, the Trinity Alps Unified School District in California has regulations that ban students from sharing their meals at school cafeterias.