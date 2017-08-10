Confidant and on-again, off-again adviser to President Donald Trump Roger Stone bashed supermarket tabloid The National Enquirer for publishing a splashy “sex scandal” exposé about former Trump 2016 chairman Paul Manafort on the day the story went public about an FBI raid on Manafort’s home.
The Daily Beast spoke to Stone, who said, “It’s very disturbing. I felt very badly for him last night. And of course, I’m trying to figure out the source.”
Trump confidant furious over Enquirer's Manafort 'sex scandal' exposé: 'The motive would be what?'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 12:20 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment