14-Year-Old Girl Given Serial Killer Research Assignment, Then Makes Terrifying Discovery

A 14-year-old girl in the U.K. was given a school research project on the topic of 'notorious crimes.' She investigated a murderer who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering two 10-year-old girls in 2002. The 14-year-old was shocked to discover she had a connection to the infamous killer.

Samantha Bryan discovered that Ian Huntley was her father when she was doing a school project on the murderer. Bryan had never met her biological father and had no idea of her relation to Huntley until she Googled him. A news clipping after Huntley was charged with murder showed a picture of Samantha and her mother.

“It was like being thumped in the chest,” said Samantha. “I began to shake; I couldn't stop the tears.”