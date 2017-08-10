Newsvine

Trump is 'obsessed with Obama' and cares only about undoing his policies, European officials say

Before President Trump stepped into nuclear brinksmanship with North Korea on Tuesday, European diplomats told BuzzFeed's Alberto Nardelli that Trump is both mocked and feared by his allies overseas. One of the six "top European government officials who've had firsthand dealings on the international stage with Trump and his administration" said that one group of diplomats plays a version of word bingo when Trump speaks, taking advantage of what they view as his limited vocabulary.

