Christian Honor Killings

We hear about Muslim men killing the women in their families and the responses are to demean all Muslims. I thought I'd post a few articles about Christians doing the same and see if all Christians are demeaned.

Chicago Man Kills Wife Leaving Church After Sunday Worship; Couple Active Members for 20 Years

A 38-year-old man fatally shot his 36-year-old wife as she came out of her church in Chicago, Illinois, after Sunday service, and then shot himself to death. Both were found dead on the scene.

The shooting took place shortly after the morning service ended at Second Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side of Chicago on Sunday afternoon, the Rev. Kenneth Giles, the church's pastor, said, according to Chicago Tribune.

The woman, identified as Trinyce L. Sanders-Wilson, attended the service and was just leaving when she was shot, Giles added. "I think they were probably estranged at this time. I think there was probably some things going on between the two of them."

The woman had parked her car across the church and her husband waited for her to come and shot her as she reached the car. He then shot himself.

"She was a wonderful woman," the pastor said. "It's a tragedy on both sides for the church. He was also a good guy. But you never know what's going on in the minds of people," he added.

The couple had been members of the church for about two decades, and the woman actively served at the church voluntarily.