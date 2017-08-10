Christian Honor Killings

We hear about Muslim men killing the women in their families and the responses are to demean all Muslims. I thought I'd post a few articles about Christians doing the same and see if all Christians are demeaned.
Chicago Man Kills Wife Leaving Church After Sunday Worship; Couple Active Members for 20 Years
A 38-year-old man fatally shot his 36-year-old wife as she came out of her church in Chicago, Illinois, after Sunday service, and then shot himself to death. Both were found dead on the scene.
The shooting took place shortly after the morning service ended at Second Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side of Chicago on Sunday afternoon, the Rev. Kenneth Giles, the church's pastor, said, according to Chicago Tribune.
The woman, identified as Trinyce L. Sanders-Wilson, attended the service and was just leaving when she was shot, Giles added. "I think they were probably estranged at this time. I think there was probably some things going on between the two of them."
The woman had parked her car across the church and her husband waited for her to come and shot her as she reached the car. He then shot himself.
"She was a wonderful woman," the pastor said. "It's a tragedy on both sides for the church. He was also a good guy. But you never know what's going on in the minds of people," he added.
The couple had been members of the church for about two decades, and the woman actively served at the church voluntarily.
Man charged in Lake Nona double murder showed no signs of wanting to kill
Elmer Banner seemed to be the perfect husband and father who adored his wife, took care of his in-laws and taught his two teenage boys to act with honor and respect.
But newly released court document show something happened in late February, when the 43-year-old Orlando businessman killed his mother-in-law Carol Minich and wife Debbie Banner inside their home in a gated neighborhood near Lake Nona.
The court documents detail events that lead up to the double homicide on Feb. 19, and in them, family members paint a picture of a man who lost his mind.
Banner and the teen headed to the garage and turned off the power in the house. Carol Minich approached the two and Banner shot her once in the head, according to witness statements.
His wife, Debbie Banner, who was upstairs in her bedroom at the time of the shooting ran downstairs and began shouting at her husband, asking him why he shot her mother, records show.
Without saying a word, Banner turned and shot his wife twice.
"I don't think he wanted to kill her," the teen said, "because, I mean, I think he was gonna tell her something but my mother's always been the panicky type…"
Christian Man Kills Wife, Child and Self in Oddly Muslim Way
A mysterious murder-suicide left authorities scratching their heads. The particularly gruesome scene revealed that a man 'snapped,' killing his wife and daughter before committing suicide. He left some unusual messages behind.
In January 2014, police were called when a neighbor found the bodies of David Crowley (29), his wife Komel (28) and their daughter Raniya (5) in the family home. The bodies had been decomposing for days and had been ravaged by the family dog. The circumstances surrounding the murder scene baffled police.
Crowley was a Christian. Komel converted to Christianity to marry him. Police were confused when they stumbled upon the scene in what looked more like a Muslim honor killing. Crowley killed his wife and daughter execution style. Before killing himself, he apparently wrote ‘Allahu Akbar’ in blood on the walls of the family's Minnesota home. Police also found a spiral notebook with the words 'Submit to Allah NOW' written on it.