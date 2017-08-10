Student Madison Kohn forwards unsolicited dick pic to sender's mother | Metro News

If you’re feeling a little chilly, this is the perfect story to read, as your blood will soon be a-boiling.

A woman at Arizona State University in Phoenix, US was pushed over the edge when she received one unsolicited dick pic too many.

In a very 2017 sad state of affairs, 20-year-old student Madison had already been forced to put a dick pic disclaimer on her Tinder profile.

‘If you send me dick pics I will send them to your mom’ she states on her dating app bio.

She follows it up with: ‘That being said, I think I’m pretty chill, are you?’, which to us sends out a message of: ‘I am a sassy feminist but I’m a bloody cool gal if you’re not a total douchebag’.

‘I had just been fed up with receiving them in the past and my friends have also received them,’ she told Metro.co.uk.

‘It’s a funny and creative way to address the pictures, so why not put it in my Tinder bio?’