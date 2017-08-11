Newsvine

#AintNoCinderella: Woman who sparked viral twitter campaign by Indian women 'vindicated' after two men arrested

A young woman at the centre of a high profile stalking case that has gripped India for days has spoken of her surprise at becoming a rallying call for women’s rights across the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion.  

Varnika Kundu, a 29-year-old DJ, told the Telegraph that she felt “vindicated” after two men were arrested and charged on Wednesday with attempting to kidnap her when they chased her car late on Friday night through the northern Indian city of Chandigarh.

The arrests followed an impromptu “AintNoCinderella” Twitter campaign of Indian women posting defiant pictures of themselves out after midnight after a senior male politician suggested Ms Kundu was at fault for being “out so late in the night.”

