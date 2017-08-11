Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 202 Seeds: 5696 Comments: 80292 Since: Jan 2009

As Mueller Closes In, Republicans Turn Away from Trump | Vanity Fair

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Latest From VanityFair.com
Seeded on Fri Aug 11, 2017 10:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

ours after news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller had impaneled a grand jury in the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian election interference, Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign-style rally in West Virginia to dismiss the scandal. “The Russian story is a total fabrication, it is just an excuse for the greatest loss in the history of American politics,” the president said, surrounded by a sea of red and white Make America Great Again hats. “That’s all it is.”

But while Trump’s jokes about Russian infiltration (“Are there any Russians here?”) drew boisterous cheers from Thursday night’s crowd, few on Capitol Hill are laughing. Earlier this week, Trump was effectively forced to sign a veto-proof bill leveling new sanctions against Russia and limiting his ability to lift them—a stunning rebuke of the White House and its Republican president. Meanwhile, a growing bipartisan group of senators are moving to protect Mueller’s investigation from Trump, who has signaled that he might fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions in order to curtail the F.B.I. probe.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor