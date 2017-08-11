As Mueller Closes In, Republicans Turn Away from Trump | Vanity Fair

ours after news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller had impaneled a grand jury in the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian election interference, Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign-style rally in West Virginia to dismiss the scandal. “The Russian story is a total fabrication, it is just an excuse for the greatest loss in the history of American politics,” the president said, surrounded by a sea of red and white Make America Great Again hats. “That’s all it is.”

But while Trump’s jokes about Russian infiltration (“Are there any Russians here?”) drew boisterous cheers from Thursday night’s crowd, few on Capitol Hill are laughing. Earlier this week, Trump was effectively forced to sign a veto-proof bill leveling new sanctions against Russia and limiting his ability to lift them—a stunning rebuke of the White House and its Republican president. Meanwhile, a growing bipartisan group of senators are moving to protect Mueller’s investigation from Trump, who has signaled that he might fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions in order to curtail the F.B.I. probe.