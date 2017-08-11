Angry paramedic violently kicks pregnant nurse in stomach before she tumbles towards the floor in agony - Mirror Online

An angry paramedic was spotted violently kicking a pregnant nurse in the stomach on CCTV - as she tumbled to the floor in agony.
Video footage of the horrific incident shows the pair rowing before the uniformed thug grabs handfuls of her hair and yanks her head sideways.
As their argument escalates, she can be seen picking up two bags before the paramedic delivers a sickening blow to her stomach.
