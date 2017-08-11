Newsvine

'Watch out for the paramilitaries': Right-wing militia groups aligning with GOP officials under Trump

Right-wing militias are walking out of the anti-government shadows and into the Republican Party apparatus.

Armed anti-government groups have faced existential tension after President Donald Trump’s election, but they’ve resolved the dilemma by forming a “counter-resistance” to protesters of President Donald Trump and providing security to Republican groups, reported The Trace.

Timothy Snyder, a Yale University historian, warned after the election to “watch out for the paramilitaries,” saying the “end is nigh” when “men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching around with torches and pictures of a Leader.”

