South Carolina just came out with a serious warning about 'lizard people'

There are some legitimate things to worry about concerning the solar eclipse later this month, such as people going blind from staring at the sun or having to figure out a way to play sporting events in partial light. But the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is worried about something a bit more, let's say, nontraditional.

he department tweeted this week a map of where folks are said to have spotted lizard people in the past, out of concern that paranormal activity might be on the rise during the eclipse. "Regarding possible paranormal activity potentially occurring during the #SolarEclipse2017. As always, if you see something, say something," the department tweeted alongside the graphic, with tongue possibly in cheek (though who knows).