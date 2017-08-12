Newsvine

Militia force armed with assault rifles marches through US town ahead of white nationalist rally | The Independent

Heavily-armed men in camouflage clothing and tactical gear have been filmed marching through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, ahead of a planned white nationalist rally.

The militia group was seen carrying military-style assault rifles with telescope sights and spare magazines, protective helmets, radios and knives. One appeared to be wearing a bandolier of shotgun shells and a second had spare handgun magazines; another had a Confederate flag patch on his vest.

Terry McAuliffe, Virginia's Democratic governor, has placed the National Guard on standby for the "unite the right" rally on Saturday.

