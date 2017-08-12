Video Exposes Trump Explaining Dangerous Theory That His German Genes Are Superior To Others

Trump gives us clues that he is an eugenist. Do not own this video. Watch on YouTube

Video Exposes Trump Explaining Dangerous Theory That His Genes Are Superior To Others

The American forefathers felt so strongly that all men are created equal that they included that statement in the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. But it’s been well documented that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump believes otherwise. According to The Donald, some are smart, some are not, and it’s all a matter of genetics.

Genetics? Yep. Just as racehorses can be bred to be fast, Donald Trump believes that superiority breeds superiority. Trump rigorously holds to the belief that some people are more superior than others thanks to the power of superior genes. According to him, one has to have the right genes to produce a drive for success, intellect, and brain power. He proudly proclaims himself to be a “gene believer.” His Ivy League education and self-proclaimed “very high aptitude” are all a result of the genes with which he was blessed. In his own words, “God helped me by giving me a certain kind of brain.”

But surely hard work, determination, and grit-those classic American virtues that lead to success-can lead to upward mobility? Not according to Trump. The nominee believes that a person is born a fighter; although some want to become fighters, they can’t. Those darn genes hold them back. Donald also indicates that there are “some people who cannot genetically handle pressure.” Lucky enough for him, he is apparently one who can. Furthermore, Mr. Trump believes that genes contribute to winning, indicating that “winning is somewhat, maybe, innate.” One can only surmise that the opposite is true as well, and that losing is just as innate as winning.

So what about those who aren’t nearly as blessed with good genes as Mr. Trump? It doesn’t look good, as he has indicated that a person either has good genes or doesn’t. He laments that fact that it would be great if there was a way to develop the characteristics associated with success, but it’s a genetic craps shoot. He’s just not sure there’s a way to overcome one’s genes.

If all of this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because eugenics, or the science of controlled breeding to improve the human race, began in California and was the basis for both segregation laws as well as thousands of forced sterilizations in the early part of the twentieth century. Eugenics went on to be accepted by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis during World War II as a means to create a master race. And though the idea of eugenics fell out of favor a long time ago, Donald Trump still holds true to its doctrines. “You know I’m proud to have that German blood. There’s no question about it,” he said in an interview. “Great stuff.”