Melania Trump speaks out on Charlottesville before President - NY Daily News

President Trump finally addressed the white nationalist rally sparking tension in Charlottesville, but only after his wife condemned the violence and a barrage of criticism regarding his silence on the matter.

He seemed to be following the lead of his First Lady, who tweetedabout the clash of white nationalists, neo-confederates, alt-right activists and counter-protesters an hour or so ahead of Trump Saturday afternoon.

“Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our heart,” Melania Trump wrote just before 1 p.m. “No good comes from violence.”