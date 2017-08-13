The white nationalist behind the violent hate rally in Charlottesville, Va., was chased away from a botched press conference Sunday as angry protesters swarmed on him.
Jordan Kessler, the organizer behind the “Unite the Right” demonstration that sparked deadly violence Saturday, scurried away from his 2 p.m. remarks after the irate crowd drowned him out.
Organizer of rally Jason Kessler shouted down at Charlottesville news conference - NY Daily News
