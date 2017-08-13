Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 204 Seeds: 5719 Comments: 80518 Since: Jan 2009

Paralegal Woman killed in Va. was destined to be face of change, mom says -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Sun Aug 13, 2017 1:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The mother of the woman mowed down by a crazed white supremacist said her daughter was destined to give her life fighting against evil.

"She always had a very strong sense of right and wrong, she always, even as a child, was very caught up in what she believed to be fair," Susan Bro told the Huffington Post through tears.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor