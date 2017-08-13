The mother of the woman mowed down by a crazed white supremacist said her daughter was destined to give her life fighting against evil.
"She always had a very strong sense of right and wrong, she always, even as a child, was very caught up in what she believed to be fair," Susan Bro told the Huffington Post through tears.
Paralegal Woman killed in Va. was destined to be face of change, mom says -
