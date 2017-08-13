White Supremacists insulting victim, trying to deny her murderer was one of them

On a Stormfront page, they're bragging about how well it went at the rally:

re: #UniteTheRight pre-game torch march

Very good. I like it. It reminds me of when they carried torches in the 3rd Reich. Nice strong showing. I wonder if the average Joe Blow white guy knows there is a war on the white race. Not one of those guys wore a helmet and nobody brought any first aid supplies.

---

That was an impressive torchlight gathering, and the video was well worth the watch. Torches, a brawl, pepper spray, cops, all capped off with an obnoxious fat boy from the SPLC who ended up getting knocked to the ground on his fat ass. Tomorrow looks even more promising!

--

The hell with the mainstream media. Let's expose them more and more. In the mean time, great job for the people who marched in Virginia tonight, it could be the beginning of something, hopefully.

On a thread about the death of Heyer, they're putting her down.

re: 1 dead, 19 hurt as car hits crowd at Unite the Right rally

Originally Posted by PrairieSister I'll bite...What's the difference between a SJW and an Islamist?

SJW's are far more dangerous, i.e. they're the product of Judeo Cultural Marxism & a literally dagger through the heart of our race (like a tumor). Islamists on the other hand are merely a throwback to the bygone era of the crusades & can be easily opposed in a straight-up fight. Our race (I include all white nations in this assessment) is far more capable in terms of fighting real battles against obvious enemies (Islamists), rather than the corruption from within (SJW's) who turn whites against each other & wreck our nations from the inside. We've essentially never lost a really important battle against Muslims... yet we're currently losing against the SJW's. That's just a fact.

--

When you mess with the bull, you get the horns. White European Folk invented Western Civilization. If any of these pussy left wing idiots have a problem with white rule they can certainly go somewhere run by non-whites. Might is right.

--

First off, it's NOT a white supremacist protest. Second, Liberals, Commies and other scumbags have done FAR worse at protests.

--

My husband told me people on Facebook are claiming the car was being attacked. I wonder if that's true. It wouldn't surprise me. I doubt the driver was involved in the protest. Probably a local who was mad the road was blocked.

--

Knowing facebook, the posts reporting the truth will likely get flagged and the accounts banned for 30 days, if not suspended outright permanently.