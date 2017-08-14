Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier announced Monday that he's resigning from the president's American Manufacturing Council amid criticism of Donald Trump's remarks about last weekend's protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Frazier said in statement that as a "matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
Trump condemns African-American CEO who stepped down from panel after Charlottesville
Mon Aug 14, 2017
