Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5727 Comments: 80613 Since: Jan 2009

Texas A&M cancels 'White Lives Matter' rally | TheHill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 6:52 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Texas A&M has canceled a “White Lives Matter” rally that was set to be held on its campus in College Station, Texas, next month.

“After consultation with law enforcement and considerable study, Texas A&M is cancelling the event scheduled by Preston Wiginton at Rudder Plaza on campus on September 11 because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public,” the university said in a statement Monday.

Patrick Svitek of the Texas Tribune first reported the decision on Twitter.

 

The rally was set to feature white supremacist Richard Spencer as a headline speaker.

The rally was originally organized by Wiginton, another prominent white nationalist.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor