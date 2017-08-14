Texas A&M cancels 'White Lives Matter' rally | TheHill

Texas A&M has canceled a “White Lives Matter” rally that was set to be held on its campus in College Station, Texas, next month.

“After consultation with law enforcement and considerable study, Texas A&M is cancelling the event scheduled by Preston Wiginton at Rudder Plaza on campus on September 11 because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public,” the university said in a statement Monday.

Patrick Svitek of the Texas Tribune first reported the decision on Twitter.

The rally was set to feature white supremacist Richard Spencer as a headline speaker.

The rally was originally organized by Wiginton, another prominent white nationalist.