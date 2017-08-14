Newsvine

Nazis and nationalists on Twitter are obsessed with Trump: report - September 4, 2016

Donald Trump is #trending with neo-Nazis and white nationalists on Twitter.

A new report on online extremism found that haters on Twitter are obsessed with Donald Trump, and tweet about him more than nearly anything else.

The study, from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, blamed the GOP’s hater-in-chief for fueling the fires of haters online.

His rise to the Republican presidential nomination mirrored the rise in viral hate — with the popularity of Nazi and nationalist accounts spiking more than 600% between 2012 and today.

