Father of Charlottesville Neo-Nazi Marcher Publicly Disowns His Son

One father of a Charlottesville marcher is denouncing his own son after the young man was seen on national news spouting hate over the weekend.

In a letter to Fargo, North Dakota’s Inforum, Pearce Tefft wrote that his family wasn’t sure where his son Peter picked up his racist beliefs.

“I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful, and racist rhetoric and actions,” Tefft wrote, clarifying that he certainly didn’t learn such values at home.

