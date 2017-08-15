Newsvine

Charlottesville suspect: 911 calls, records reveal tumultuous family past

The mother of the man accused of killing one and injuring 19 in Saturday's domestic terror attack in Charlottesville, Va., called 911 from her Florence, Ky., apartment at least twice reporting her son was attacking or threatening her.

According to records, authorities from the Boone County (Ky.) Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department responded nine times from November 2010 through February 2013 to the condominium of Samantha Bloom, 49, and her son, James Alex Fields Jr.

In 2011, Bloom called police to report her son "is being very threatening toward her. The mother is in a wheelchair and doesn't feel in control of the situation and is scared," according to police dispatcher notes.

