James Alex Fields Jr., man accused of ramming car into Charlottesville protesters, previously accused of beating mother | Toronto Star

A teacher who taught Fields in high school said Sunday that Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Hitler, and had been singled out in the ninth grade by officials at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky, for his “deeply held, radical” convictions on race.

Fields also confided that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was younger and had been prescribed an antipsychotic medication, according to the teacher, Derek Weimer.

