Undeterred by violence over the planned removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, municipal leaders in cities across the United States said this week they would step up efforts to pull such monuments from public spaces.
The mayors of Baltimore and Lexington, Kentucky, said on Monday they would push ahead with plans to remove statues as a national debate flared anew over whether monuments to the Confederacy are symbols of hate or heritage.
U.S. cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite Virginia violence | Reuters
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 8:19 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment