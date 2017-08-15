Trump Says 'Alt-Left' Shares Blame for Charlottesville Rally Violence - NBC News

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the counter-protesters demonstrating against white nationalism were also to blame for the violence at race-fueled riots in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

“There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story,” the president said at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

He also said the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville was "very important" to the people who participated in the march, and asked whether opponents of such monuments were also prepared to take down statues to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson because they, too, owned slaves.

"I wonder is it George Washington next?" he asked.