The Justice Department is trying to force an internet hosting company to turn over information about everyone who visited a website used to organize protests during President Trump’s inauguration, setting off a new fight over surveillance and privacy limits.
Federal investigators last month persuaded a judge to issue a search warrant to the company, Dreamhost, demanding that it turn over data identifying all the computers that visited its customer’s website and what each visitor viewed or uploaded.
Justice Dept. Demands Data on Visitors to Anti-Trump Website, Sparking Fight - The New York Times
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 3:40 PM
