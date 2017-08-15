Disturbing New Doc Profiles Hate and Violence in Charlottesville: 'A Lot More People Are Going to Die'

A team from VICE News Tonight profiled the hatred behind this weekend’s horrible violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The video is disturbing and tough to watch at times, but it provides viewers with exclusive access inside the unrest.

Correspondent Elle Reeve went behind the scenes with white nationalist leaders, including Christopher Cantwell, Robert Ray, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach — as well as counterprotesters. They also spoke with residents of Charlottesville, members of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Charlottesville Police.

The video heavily profiles Cantwell, a white nationalist and “Unite the Right” speaker. The video begins with a sit-down conversation with Cantwell, where he claims that Trayvon Martin was “a little black asshole behaving like a savage” and that Donald Trump “gave his daughter to a Jew.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Cantwell as “a one-time drug dealer