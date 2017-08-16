White supremacist loses his job after pictures of him at a rally next to alleged murderer surface

With the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, taking up the news cycle, the New York Times ran a photo of suspected murderer James Fields at some rally filled with other racist shitheels. In that photo, right next to Fields, is another young man with a Nazi-inspired haircut—Nigel Krofta. The Post and Courier has a story on how he’s been getting a lot of grief online since … you know … Nazi murderers.

Krofta's Facebook profile indicates he resides in Ridgeville and is a welder and mechanic at Limehouse & Sons Inc. His page also trumpets racist and neo-Nazi ideologies — all of which are ideals Krofta said Monday he firmly stands behind.

"If you look on facebook and anyone commenting who have known me in person know that I am a good person, but they have also known my beliefs I am very open about them. Even people from park circle and the Mill knew that," he said in a Facebook message to a Post and Courier reporter. "And it wasn't until this weekend did people feel the need to say something to virtue signal. They think they are strong and moral yet only when its convenient for them. They can attack my livelihood all they want, but I am not a materialist so it doesn't matter whether I am poor and homeless or have a steady comfy life. I have been through it all. I am not ashamed of standing for what I believe in, every man has a duty to determine for himself what he believes is right and wrong."