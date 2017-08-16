Racist Daily Stormer moves to Russian domain after losing .com address | Ars Technica

Earlier this week, the infamous hate site the Daily Stormer lost control of the "dailystormer.com" domain after two domain registrars—first GoDaddy, then Google's domain service—refused service to the company. The companies were responding to a social media campaign against the Daily Stormer after a post on the site attacking Heather Heyer, who died in protest-related violence in Charlottesville this weekend.

The decisions of Google and GoDaddy made the site inaccessible on Tuesday. But by Wednesday morning, the Daily Stormer was back online with a new, Russian domain name: "dailystormer.ru." In a post announcing the site's return, editor Andrew Anglin credited Internet troll turned neo-Nazi Andrew "weev" Auernheimer, the Daily Stormer's administrator, for getting the site back up and running.

The Daily Stormer has also set up a .onion address, ensuring that it will be accessible over the censorship-resistant Tor network even if it loses its new domain name.