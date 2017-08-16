In the wake of the deadly hate march in Charlottesville, Va., Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday he will introduce legislation designed to prevent a similar situation in New York.
The bill being drafted would add to the state hate crimes law the new offenses of rioting and inciting to riot when the actions target protected classes. The penalties for engaging in rioting that’s deemed a hate crime would carry tougher felony sanctions under the plan.
Cuomo uses Charlottesville march to push N.Y. law against hate - NY Daily News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 7:17 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment