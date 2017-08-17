Nazis Don't Seem to Understand How Free Speech Works | GQ

The Charlottesville goons are already learning that actions have consequences.

One of the more startling aspects of this weekend's rally of white supremacists and literal neo-Nazis—you know, besides the fact that the president of the United States seemed medically incapable of immediately and unequivocally denouncing it—is the fact that participants did exactly nothing to mask their identities. When I was a kid, we learned the Ku Klux Klan wore robes and operated at night because they were ashamed of what they were doing, or at least afraid of retribution. The polo-clad, torch-bearing congregants in Charlottesville did not seem similarly burdened. They smiled. They posed. They laughed. And why not? This is the America that Donald Trump promised them, and this was their time to celebrate