Trump believes U.S. culture is 'being ripped apart' with removal of Confederate statues

President Trump, southern sympathizer and preserver of the past.

Trump, taking to Twitter Thursday, waxed poetic about the removal of Confederate statues, expressing his belief that U.S. culture is “being ripped apart” as monuments to the past are hauled away.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote. “You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”