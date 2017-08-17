Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5749 Comments: 80902 Since: Jan 2009

Trump believes U.S. culture is 'being ripped apart' with removal of Confederate statues

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 7:04 AM
Discuss:

President Trump, southern sympathizer and preserver of the past.

Trump, taking to Twitter Thursday, waxed poetic about the removal of Confederate statues, expressing his belief that U.S. culture is “being ripped apart” as monuments to the past are hauled away.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote. “You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor