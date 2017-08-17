Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5753 Comments: 80939 Since: Jan 2009

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Trump remarks: "That was not leadership" - CBS News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says President Trump's remarks in the wake of the violent Charlottesville clashes were "not leadership."

"When I talked to him, he called me right before he gave his press conferences, and I told him, 'Mr. President, it's hatred, it's bigotry, it's racism, and it needs to stop in this country. Let us work together for reconciliation, let us go forward to bring our nation back to together again,'" McAuliffe said on "CBS This Morning" on Thursday. "He agreed with me on the phone call, but I don't understand the statements he made."

He added, "Those remarks are dividing people; we cannot be dividing people."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor