Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Trump remarks: "That was not leadership" - CBS News

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says President Trump's remarks in the wake of the violent Charlottesville clashes were "not leadership."

"When I talked to him, he called me right before he gave his press conferences, and I told him, 'Mr. President, it's hatred, it's bigotry, it's racism, and it needs to stop in this country. Let us work together for reconciliation, let us go forward to bring our nation back to together again,'" McAuliffe said on "CBS This Morning" on Thursday. "He agreed with me on the phone call, but I don't understand the statements he made."

He added, "Those remarks are dividing people; we cannot be dividing people."