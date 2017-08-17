Newsvine

An embattled Stephen Bannon causes a storm with comments to liberal writer - LA Times

Article Photo

The political world's latest feast is chewing over the stunningly candid comments of Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump's polarizing and already embattled chief strategist, trashing associates and policies on North Korea and China -- to a liberal writer, no less.

This dish isn't quite as wild as last month's phone call from Anthony Scaramucci to a New Yorker reporter. That one cost Scaramucci his job 10 days in for its combination of profanity, allusions to sex acts and backstabbing.

Still, Bannon knew that history when he decided to unload his opinions to the liberal co-editor of the American Prospect, Robert Kuttner, whom he had never met.

