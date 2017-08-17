READ: Robert E. Lee Wrote Against Erecting Confederate Statues

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday morning that he believes statues depicting Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson should not be taken down. But over 140 years ago, Lee himself wrote letters explaining that he didn’t want monuments to the Confederacy erected at all.

Lee died in October 1870, five years after the Civil War ended in 1865. Two letters written after the war show that Lee did not believe there should be monuments for the “lost cause.” As PBS notes, he wanted to see the U.S. move on from the war and swore allegiance to the Union after it ended.