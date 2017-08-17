Newsvine

Protesters start DIGGING UP body of Confederate general Nathan Forrest | Daily Mail Online

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 1:59 PM
  • Group took a shovel to burial site of rebel leader Nathan Bedford Forrest
  • 'KKK's first Grand Wizard' died in 1877 and his body was moved to a public park in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1904
  • City lawmakers have tried to legislate for his remains to be taken away - along with a statue on the grave - but activists say the process is too slow
  • They have now dug up a patch of grass and are threatening to go deeper 

