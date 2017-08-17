Shaun King on Twitter: WHO IS THIS MAN with the red beard? He committed a violent felony.

WHO IS THIS MAN with the red beard? He committed a violent felony.

WARNING. Criminal evidence. The vicious criminal assault of Deandre Harris by white supremacists. The clearest video. ARREST THESE MEN.

IMPORTANT. Please share.

We are offering a $10,000 reward for the proper identification of the men in this photo who are brutally assaulting Deandre Harris. This is a crime. Not only is it felony assault, but I have spoken to witnesses who heard these men use racial slurs against Deandre throughout the assault.

In this post, I will include every photo I have and tell you everything I know about this incident.

I have spoken to multiple eyewitnesses, including Zach Roberts, the brave man who snapped the photos of the assault and witnessed the entire thing from start to finish. These white supremacists started this brutal assault with Deandre and had actually been harassing him for blocks, as witnessed by several people I spoke with.